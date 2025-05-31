New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu paced her team to a victory Friday night against the Washington Mystics. Following that game though, Ionescu wanted to talk about another player. Ionescu opened up about her opinion of Mystics rookie Sonia Citron.

“She's one of my favorite players out of this rookie class. Someone I watched in college and saw a lot of myself in her,” Ionescu said, per Winsidr. “I reached out to her when she was drafted, so I could be someone in the league she can always come to.”

The Liberty throttled Washington, 85-63, to remain undefeated this year. Ionescu scored 28 points to lead the club.

Citron had a pretty good performance for the Mystics. She finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds, in 31 minutes of playing time. On the season, Citron is averaging a little better than 14 points a game.

Citron is the third overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. She played her college basketball at Notre Dame. In college, Citron won multiple honors including ACC Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Following the loss, Washington falls to 3-4 on the campaign.

Sabrina Ionescu is getting the job done for Liberty this year

Ionescu is on fire right now for New York. The Liberty star has three games of at least 20 points, in her last four contests. She has scored 52 total points in the last two games.

The Liberty won the franchise's first WNBA championship last season, and look to do it again. The Minnesota Lynx and the Liberty are the last two undefeated clubs left in the league.

Ionescu had a monster performance on Friday night, but so did one of her teammates. Jonquel Jones finished the game with a double-double for the club. She grabbed 18 rebounds, helping to suffocate Washington's offense. The Mystics had a poor shooting night against the Liberty.

Ionescu was very pleased with her team's play on Friday.

“You’re able to go out there and see a team … who fought through fatigue, continue to play and understand there’s no excuse,” Ionescu said, per the New York Post. “Every team has a back-to-back.”

New York next plays the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center on Sunday.