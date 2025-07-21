The New York Liberty will attempt to replicate the result they got the last time against the Indiana Fever when they take on them at the Barclays Center on Tuesday. The Fever’s three-game winning streak was snapped by New York in the absence of Caitlin Clark on July 16, with Breanna Stewart recording a massive 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

This time around, they will also have Jonquel Jones to call upon as well, per ESPN. Jones is set to return to WNBA action after a lingering right ankle problem which has seen her being limited to just nine games this campaign.

This will mark the first game for the 31-year-old forward since June 19. The Liberty have gone just 7-5 in Jones' absence after starting the season 9-0.

They have missed the veteran’s presence on both ends of the court, who has averaged 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting an impressive 43.8% from beyond the arc. Jones had previously picked up the injury in early June before reaggravating it against the Phoenix Mercury.

With Brianna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud all fit and firing as well, Jonquel’s return may mean that the Fever have their work cut out. Their troubles will be compounded considering Caitlin Clark’s continued absence.

The two-time All-Star is confirmed to miss her 12th game of the season. She has averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and five rebounds per game, and was a huge miss during the teams’ recent matchup, which the Liberty won 98-77.

In that game, Breanna Stewart powered the Liberty with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and four blocks. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 16 points, but without Clark orchestrating the offense, the Fever struggled to keep pace.

Clark, who was selected as an All-Star captain alongside Napheesa Collier, did not participate on the weekend but is understood to be close to a return.