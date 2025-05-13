The New York Liberty’s 84-61 win over the Toyota Antelopes on Monday night was a mere sidebar to the main event: Sabrina Ionescu’s return to Oregon.

The homecoming game for Ionescu and teammate Nyara Sabally was one of several around the league meant to celebrate WNBA stars in the markets they once called home. But for Ionescu, it held a little extra weight. During her senior season, Oregon was arguably the best team in the country and had a real chance to win its first-ever national championship.

That season was 2019-20, and the COVID-19 pandemic cut everything short. This game brought some level of closure.

“It's something I've always dreamed about every time I've come back as an alum watching games here, just to be able to take the court one more time,” she said after the game. “I think it was just me wanting to celebrate the University of Oregon and what it's done for me in my career.”

Ionescu made the most of that celebration. She scored 25 points on 8-13 shooting from the field, including a 6-9 performance from three. One of those threes came about halfway through the third quarter from the Oregon logo in front of midcourt.

“I didn't really realize how far I was, but I think just playing into the energy and the arena, and I figured I might as well shoot one like I used to back when I was here,” Ionescu said. “Thankfully it went in and the crowd erupted.”

As for Sabally, she made the most of her moment as well. Head coach Sandy Brondello gave her the start on her home court, and in 18 minutes, she had seven points and six rebounds.

But this was an exhibition, meaning it was also about getting everyone acclimated to game action. Breanna Stewart played her first game of 2025 after coming back from a knee injury, and she didn’t miss a beat, scoring eight points in the first quarter and 16 overall in 15 minutes of action.

Marine Johannes came off the bench to add 10 more. In total, 13 Liberty players scored — one more than the amount the team is allowed to carry on the regular season roster.

Ionescu credited her teammates for buying into the event, even if it held no sentimental value to them.

“To be able to have a team that's so committed to just seeing us happy is why we're so connected and why we're thankful to be a part of this team,” she said.

“The reception that she had at the start of warm up, when she went out to shoot, just shows how much they love her here and how much she loves them,” Brondello added. “It's a pretty special moment.”

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu’s Oregon legacy goes beyond the court

Ionescu isn’t the only great player to suit up at Oregon, but she is the face of the women’s basketball program, years after her graduation. Hearing her thoughts about the experience reveals why; the Liberty guard's impact in Eugene extended beyond what she did on the court.

“A huge part of that is the community and being able to see so many young kids in attendance that I watched grow up,” she said. “I watched them be the ball boy and girl. I watched them show up, be in the stands, and now they're continuing to get taller and taller and are playing high school here and are coming to my camps.”

When the game ended, it took Ionescu about 10 minutes to get off the court, as she stopped and greeted old friends and teammates — and her former coach, Oregon’s Kelly Graves. When she and Sabally showed up to the postgame press conference, Sabally was wearing an Oregon hockey jersey, Ionescu had her niece on her lap, and Graves was sitting beside both of them.

“That’s what makes Oregon so special is the community and the relationships that you're able to build here,” Ionescu added. “For us to be on that side of history and continue to come back…and understanding how important it is for us to be Ducks is why we're here today.”