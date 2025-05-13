The reigning WNBA champions New York Liberty are wrapping up their preseason schedule Monday night with a game against the Toyota Antelopes of Japan at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon — a familiar place for Liberty star point guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Before that exhibition contest, Ionescu was given an honor by Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson on Sunday. Knudson honored the former Oregon Ducks women's basketball star by announcing that May 12, 2025 was Sabrina Ionescu Day.

The 27-year-old Ionescu was, of course, appreciative of the gesture.

“Thank you very much, I really appreciate this,” Ionescu said after getting the honor (h/t Joel Odom of Oregon Live). “I never thought that I would be in a position to have a day named after me, so this is pretty special to be able to give back to the University of Oregon, this community that has meant so much to me and allowed me to be where I’m at now in my professional career, and give back to the next little Sabrina that’s running around here in Eugene.”

Before she made loud noises on the court with the Liberty, Ionescu had already built a legendary career with Oregon. Ionescu played for four seasons with the Ducks, putting up incredible numbers along the way. She averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 142 games in Oregon colors.

Among the many awards she received during his time with the Ducks were the Naismith College Player of the Year, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, John R. Wooden Award (twice) and James E. Sullivan Award. The three-time WNBA All-Star is also the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles.

Taken first overall in the 2020 WNBA draft by the Liberty, Ionescu is on a mission to help New York defend the crown it won in the league by defeating the Minnesota Lynx in the finals.