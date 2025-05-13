May 13, 2025 at 1:13 AM ET

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu had multiple reasons to celebrate before the final game of the 2025 WNBA preseason. Not only did Ionescu receive a day in her honor from the city of Eugene ahead of her return to Oregon, but she also got to share a fun bonding moment with her family and teammate Natasha Cloud.

The reigning WNBA champions were warming up for their preseason closer against Japan's Toyota Antelopes at Oregon's Matthew Knight Arena, where Ionescu played her iconic college career as a member of the Ducks, when the arena put on Romanian music as a tribute to her.

Cloud, on the court, then joined in on a dance with the Ionescu family in the stands.

Just call Tash an honorary Ionescu at this point 😂 They really turned on the Romanian bangers for Sabrina Ionescu's warmup at Oregon and her family is LOVING IT! pic.twitter.com/ZlxgDcQaVd — WNBA (@WNBA) May 13, 2025

This hasn't been the first time Ionescu and Cloud have connected over the former's Romanian heritage recently. The day before, the duo had a friendly back-and-forth on X, formerly Twitter, after the Liberty arrived in Eugene, Oregon.

After spending time in Ionescu's old stomping ground, Cloud tweeted, “I think I'm officially invited to the Romanian version of a cookout.” The three-time WNBA All-Star confirmed Cloud's suspicions, responding, “You absolutely are,” which got a gleeful, “Told y'all,” out of “Tash.”

You absolutely are. https://t.co/mfFa8t4cbL — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) May 11, 2025

Ionescu was in great spirits over the two days the team was in Oregon for her homecoming exhibition. Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson gifted her “Sabrina Ionescu Day” on May 12, the same day the Liberty were set to take on the Antelopes.

Turn us up, Sab 🤣 Homecoming energy is in full effect! pic.twitter.com/1p4bs29isp — WNBA (@WNBA) May 13, 2025

Before she became a WNBA title-winner, Ionescu was a star at Oregon for four seasons. She was robbed of a final shot at a national championship when March Madness was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but Ionescu still impressively put up 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game in 142 career college contests.

The eventual first overall pick also walked away with multiple accolades, including two John R. Wooden Awards and finishing as the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles.