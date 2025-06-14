The Indiana Fever got a huge boost before their big matchup against the New York Liberty on Saturday when it was announced that star guard Caitlin Clark would make her return from a quad injury. And Clark set the tone early with a huge first quarter that carried over throughout the Fever’s 102-88 win against the Liberty. Following the game, Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu spoke about Clark’s return and her overall performance, as per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.

“Basketball is a game of runs. . .the same way we go on runs, they do as well, they’re a great team,” Ionescu said. “I think we gave [Caitlin] too many easy ones, she has great range. . .On a personal level, I’m happy to see her out there on the court and feeling good.”

Caitlin Clark finished with a team-high 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocked shots in the Fever’s win. She shot 55 percent from the field, 50 percent from the three-point line and 60 percent from the free-throw line in a little over 31 minutes of play.

On the flip side, Sabrina Ionescu was the game’s leading scorer with 34 points in the Liberty’s loss. She also added two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Clark had been out since May 24, the Fever’s fourth game of the season, due to the quad injury. The Fever went 2-3 in Clark’s absence. With the win against the Liberty, the Fever now move to 5-5 on the season.

Through the first four games of the Fever’s season, Clark had been playing just about 35 minutes per game. She was averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 40.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.