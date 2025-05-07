With preseason play already underway, the New York Liberty are preparing to defend their crown after winning the WNBA championship for the first time last year. Pursuing a dynasty is the hardest thing a team can do, and it obviously requires supreme concentration. However, a night out on the town now and again could help clear the mind. The franchise's owner and core players decided to showcase another side of themselves while trying to bring more exposure to the women's game.

Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, esteemed members of the regular season and Finals MVP club, 3-point shooting sensation Sabrina Ionescu and Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai all attended the famous Met Gala on Monday. Their outfits were designed by Sergio Hudson. The biggest fashion event of the year had long brought out household names in the acting, music and pop culture industries, but athletes continue to have a larger presence at the NYC-based fundraiser.

A nod to dandyism 👏 New York Liberty stars Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu joined owner Clara Wu Tsai on the Met Gala carpet. Their custom outfits, designed by Sergio Hudson, honor this year’s exhibition, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ 📸: Brandon… pic.twitter.com/91o5xfL94O — WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Liberty are making their presence known off the court and displaying their personalities, which is something the leagues obviously wants to promote as it strives for further growth. But ultimately, the most important message this team wants to send is on the court. Controversy surrounded New York's title-clinching victory over the Minnesota Lynx, as many fans vehemently disagreed with the foul call that sent Stewart to the free throw line in the closing seconds of regulation. The Liberty won the decisive Game 5 in overtime.

In addition to the polarizing reaction to the their coronation, the champs must also contend with the always dangerous Las Vegas Aces and the emerging Indiana Fever, among others. The competition figures to be even fiercer in 2025. The Liberty possess the talent and experience to elevate their level as well, though.

Star power and perseverance stand out on the Liberty

Breanna Stewart entered the WNBA as a winner and has lived up to her reputation. Jonquel Jones came out of mid-major George Washington after transferring from Clemson, earned Sixth Player of the Year honors and then catapulted to the top of the sport in 2021. She epitomizes tenacity. Sabrina Ionescu is the homegrown star who endured hardship in the first few seasons of her professional career before helping the squad grab that elusive title. The 27-year-old guard's offensive prowess enabled her to cross over into NBA All-Star Weekend, a major opportunity that she took full advantage of in 2024.

Their collective ambition is undeniable, and it was illustrated at the Met Gala. This impactful trio will try to maintain a daring mindset when the Liberty's regular season begins on May 17 in the Barclays Center.