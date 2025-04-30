The Indian Fever made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. After having a seven-year drought, the organization was able to reach the WNBA Playoffs with Caitlin Clark leading the way as a rookie. The phenom guard hopes to do it again with Indiana, as she admitted she has a championship in her sights.

During a press conference, the Fever star was asked what success would look like for her and Indian. Clark didn't hold back with her response, as a title is seemingly the expectation for the team this upcoming season.

“Yeah. Absolutely. A championship.”

Caitlin Clark says success this season means one thing: bringing a championship to Indiana. Can they do it? @Winsidr pic.twitter.com/RJSihFFHWj — C. C Dunham, Esq. (“Cway”) (@ItsCwaysWorld) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark had a monster rookie campaign, as she broke the rookie records for points (769), assists (337), assists per game (8.4), and three-pointers made per game (3.1). She took home the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Fever front office seemingly believes now is the time to go all in with Caitlin Clark leading the way. After a busy offseason, Indiana acquired several new players to the roster, including Sophie Cunningham, Jaelyn Brown, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, and Sydney Colson. The new additions have many in WNBA circles believing that Indiana will be a title contender next season.

Indiana still has both guard Kelsey Mitchell and center Aliyah Boston on the roster as well. Thanks to Caitlin Clark, the Fever have seemingly become a legitimate threat for a deep playoff run this upcoming season.

The preseason is right around the corner with the regular season tipping off soon after that. Indian will begin its season on May 17 when Caitlin Clark and the Fever take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. It's a highly anticipated matchup, as the Sky have also made some head-turning acquisitions this offseason.