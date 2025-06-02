New York Liberty point guard Natasha Cloud had an endearing moment with some kids before Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun. The defending WNBA champions got their Commissioner's Cup campaign off to the right start with a historic victory. New York now sits at 7-0 and looks as hungry as ever. One of the main differences in this year's roster is the offseason trade for Cloud.

The veteran point guard has replaced Courtney Vandersloot seamlessly in 2025. Cloud is averaging 11.3 points through seven games and leading the team with 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals. And it looks like the 33-year-old is having a blast with her new team in this most recent clip over social media.

How could you not love @T_Cloud4 😭🧚 pic.twitter.com/zFSvqGGvHL — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

After somewhat slow starts to 2025, at least by their standards, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu are rounding into form, and the Liberty are coming off of two straight 20+ point blowouts. New York leads the league in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating, looking squarely across at the Minnesota Lynx at the top of the league. The two met in an epic WNBA Finals in 2024, and they are currently the only undefeated teams remaining. In fact, every other WNBA squad has had two or more losses this season.

One element that Cloud gives the Liberty that the team somewhat lacked in 2024 was an elite point-of-attack defender to handle the star guard of the WNBA. With emerging threats such as the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream being led by elite floor generals, this new strength is as essential as ever.

Overall, so far so good in The Big Apple. The Liberty are obviously one of the prime contenders for the Commissioner's Cup, which they won in 2023. New York lost in last year's final to the Minnesota Lynx. Should the two not meet during this tournament, they won't clash until July 30. While the league is deep, two true juggernauts are at the top.