While fans predict if the New York Liberty will repeat as WNBA champions, there is a legend of the game that has them as the favorite to win it all, rather than the hype for the Minnesota Lynx this season. After the Liberty won the championship in 2024, there is no doubt massive expectations for the group, with even Sue Bird agreeing about the hype around them.

Bird would be asked by Frank Isola on SiriusXM NBA Radio about who she sees as the favorite in the WNBA, and without hesitation, the four-time champion mentioned New York. She would speak about the importance of their big three returning in Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones.

“I think the Liberty are the favorite. Yeah, they're obviously the defending champs. So you know, that's first and foremost,” Bird said. “So that matters. They're bringing their three, big three core players back with Sabrina [Ionescu], Stewie [Stewart], Jonquel Jones, so that's another year of experience for them to build that chemistry.”

“I think the Liberty are the favorites.” With the @nyliberty raising their banner today, @S10Bird endorses them for a potential repeat with @TheFrankIsola Listen to the full Sue Bird interview now on the SiriusXM App: https://t.co/mGHcrLT7rU pic.twitter.com/o5HwbbBIqR — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sue Bird on new piece that will take pressure off Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu

With the Liberty filled with difference makers on its team, it does not come as a shock to hear that many have them as the favorite, even with the talk also containing the Lynx in the same conversation. However, if there is someone people should take their opinions seriously, it would be the Hall of Famer and 13-time All-Star who also won four championships, as said before with the Seattle. Storm.

Bird would mention how the reason for picking New York is because the team changed just enough to “make it feel fresh,” like adding Natalia Cloud, who “takes a lot off Sabrina.”

“And interestingly enough, I do think going back to back is really difficult,” Bird said. “Anytime you're trying to repeat, it's really difficult. But they've done, and this is something Sabrina and I talked about in the pod, and she brought it up even, they've done just enough to change their roster and bring in new pieces to make it feel fresh.”

“So they're not gonna potentially not fall into the trap of, ‘Oh, but last year we did it this way,' or ‘Oh, last year we were able to win that game.' They're fresh, I think Natasha Cloud was a huge position for them,” Bird continued. “It takes a lot off Sabrina, she could handle the ball, she can guard the other team's best players, so she's gonna bring a lot, and that's why I think they have the depth, experience, all of it all. So that's what makes them a favorite.”

The Liberty opens the season Saturday afternoon against the Las Vegas Aces.