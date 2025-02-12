2024 Washington Mystics rookie Aaliyah Edwards has taken the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament by storm, advancing to the semifinals after defeating Allisha Gray in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Edwards, an eighth seed in the tournament, credited her success to the confidence she gained during her first WNBA season.

“Shouldn't be surprised,” Edwards said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.“Played my first year in the league, now I'm tapping into myself, and the confidence is showing and the work is showing.”

Edwards, who shocked top-seeded Breanna Stewart with a shutout in the opening round, benefited from a second-round bye before facing Gray. The extra rest helped Edwards secure her place in Friday night’s semifinals, where she will face Arike Ogunbowale. The other semifinal matchup will feature former UConn stars Napheesa Collier and Azurá Stevens.

The tournament guarantees each semifinalist $25,000, with the winner receiving $200,000 and the runner-up earning $50,000. The championship round will be a best-of-three series, with games played to 11 points under traditional scoring rules.

The Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament, which debuted this week, features 23 of the WNBA’s top players in a single-elimination format. Designed to showcase elite talent, the tournament also highlights the players’ versatility and competitiveness.

Aaliyah Edwards was Mystics' No. 6 pick in last year's WNBA draft

Edwards’ performance reflects her growth since joining the WNBA, where she gained experience competing at the highest level. Her ability to defeat seasoned players like Stewart and Gray highlights her development as a pro-league player.

The Unrivaled league, which debuted its season on Jan. 17, 2025, offers a platform for players to showcase their skills in both 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 formats. The league has quickly gained attention for its emphasis on player-driven competition and financial incentives.

The league was cofounded by Collier and Stewart as a way to provide an alternative to overseas play for WNBA players during the league offseason. Some of the investors in Unrivaled include tennis star Coco Gauff and UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.

Several WNBA players are particpating in Unrivaled’s inaugural season, including Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream’s Brittney Mercury, Las Vegas Aces’ Jewell Loyd, among several other high-profile names. The league consists of the six teams: the Laces, Mist, Rose, Lunar Owls, Phantom and Vinyl.