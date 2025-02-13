The Seattle Storm will have the chance to add an impact rookie in the 2025 WNBA Draft by acquiring the No. 2 overall pick in a blockbuster trade that sent Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces and Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks. In the meantime though, the Storm have been shaping the rest of their roster via WNBA free agency. The Storm's latest move was the signing of former All-Star guard Erica Wheeler, the team announced this week.

The Storm's signing of Erica Wheeler comes on the heels of the team agreeing to re-sign Gabby Williams in another free agency move.

Wheeler joins a Storm team where she will likely compete to be the backup point guard to Skylar Diggins-Smith. Her signing, along with rookie Mackenzie Holmes, brings the Storm's current roster to ten players. WNBA teams are allowed a maximum of 18 players in training camp, and need to cut down to 11 or 12 by the start of the regular season.

Wheeler spent the last two seasons playing for the Indiana Fever, a return to the team where she had her lone All-Star selection in 2019. She played in all but one of the Fever's games last year, at just about 14 minutes per game.

She averaged 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 41.1 percent shooting from the field, 28.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

After going undrafted out of Rutgers, Wheeler began her WNBA career in 2015 splitting time between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream. She then played four seasons for the Fever before joining the Sparks in 2021. She returned to the Dream in 2022, and then rejoined the Fever for two more seasons.

Storm sign second round pick Mackenzie Holmes

Wheeler wasn't the only free agency signing the Storm made this week. The team also announced that they had signed Mackenzie Holmes. Holmes was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Holmes did not suit up in the 2024 WNBA season due to a knee injury. She has been a graduate team manager with the Indiana women's basketball team this year.

During Holmes' final season of college basketball with the Hoosiers, she appeared in 32 games at a little over 28 minutes of play. She averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 65 percent shooting from the field and 71.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the departure of veteran center Mercedes Russell to the Sparks, Holmes can provide depth behind Ezi Magbegor and newly acquired Li Yueru at center.