The Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream had the honor of tipping off the 2025 WNBA season, and their head-to-head battle certainly didn't disappoint. The thrilling contest came down to the wire, and when the Mystics needed a hero, Brittney Sykes delivered with a diving steal to preserve their nail-biting 94-90 win.
Tied at 90 with :34 seconds to play…
Brittney Sykes lays it in then snatches the steal!
Sonia Citron gets fouled then buries 2 at the line!
The @washmystics close it out 94-90 for their first dub of the season at home! 🔒#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/l4nepRWapa
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 17, 2025
Sykes had a team-high 22 points and five assists.