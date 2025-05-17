Tied at 90 with :34 seconds to play…

Brittney Sykes lays it in then snatches the steal!

Sonia Citron gets fouled then buries 2 at the line!

The @washmystics close it out 94-90 for their first dub of the season at home! 🔒#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/l4nepRWapa

