The Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream had the honor of tipping off the 2025 WNBA season, and their head-to-head battle certainly didn't disappoint. The thrilling contest came down to the wire, and when the Mystics needed a hero, Brittney Sykes delivered with a diving steal to preserve their nail-biting 94-90 win.

Sykes had a team-high 22 points and five assists.