While the talk of the WNBA has been around the CBA and what changes should be made as the league is ascending in popularity year by year, the latest proposal is one that will interest fans. As negotiations have been ongoing regarding a WNBA CBA, the changes in the most recent proposal deal in part with revenue sharing and housing.

According to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports (FOS), the alteration in the revenue-sharing percentage is “marginal.” Plus, the league and the union have spoken more about “team-provided housing.”

“The WNBA's latest proposal includes marginal changes to the revenue-sharing percentage. That percentage does not meet or exceed 15% of total league revenue, sources tell me,” Costabile wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Additionally, the league has reengaged with the union’s push for team-provided housing in a limited capacity,” Costabile wrote in her story for FOS. “The union previously proposed two developmental player roster spots per team, which the league conceded to in its last proposal. These players will only be eligible to play a certain number of games and will receive a check for each game they play in addition to a stipend. They will also have access to certain benefits like housing and medical.”

Talking more about those concessions, especially regarding the housing aspect, ESPN's Alexa Philippou gives a brief breakdown on how it will work for each type of player in the WNBA, whether it be a developmental player, etc.

“The WNBA's latest proposal included some concessions on housing: 1 bedrooms would be available for players on their applicable minimum salary & with 0 years of service (2026-28 only). Developmental players would get studio apts. No significant updates on rev share,” Philippou wrote on X.

It remains to be seen where discussions go from here regarding the WNBA CBA.