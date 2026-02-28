Making history on the WNBA floor and making new waves for the Unrivaled Basketball, New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu is also known for her wildly successful signature sneaker deal with Nike. Already releasing three name-bearing models and owning one of the most popular silhouettes in the game today, fans recently got a look at the latest Nike Sabrina 3 “What The” combining previous colorways of the sneaker.

First signing a multiyear deal with the Swoosh in 2020, Sabrina Ionescu became the newest WNBA player to release their own name-bearing sneaker with the Nike Sabrina 1 in September 2023. The shoes, crossing through into the men's game as well, became one of the most popular sneakers worn in the NBA and WNBA.

Already on her third signature model, Ionescu while continue rocking the Nike Sabrina 3 until the 4's inevitably release. Fans on social media recently got a look at an unreleased mash-up colorway reminiscent of a “What The” concept.

Nike Sabrina 3 “What The”

Detailed look: Nike Sabrina 3 “What The” 📸: (IG) allinliveee pic.twitter.com/A0SfWYhq5l — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 26, 2026

The Nike Sabrina 3 “What The” features a multi-color, multi-texture design the extremely sleek and lightweight sneaker. The knit uppers are supported with flywire cable, seen in several different stitchings throughout to contrast the multi-color uppers. Both outsoles will be done in solid neon pink and green hues, adding to the mismatch theme as no two panels of the shoes are similar.

Finer details include Sabrina Ionescu's signature etched into the back heel midsole along with a metallic gold “S” logo stamped onto each tongue. Mismatched insoles clad with Ionescu's logo finishes the look as arguably the best Nike Sabrina 3 colorway we've seen up to this point.

The Nike Sabrina 3 “What The” is expected to release April 1, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $145. The shoes will also come in GS sizing with adjusted pricing and will drop on Nike SNKRS and select Nike platforms.