Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson is widely regarded as one of the best WNBA players ever, becoming the first to win MVP four times while adding three championship rings and 3 DPOY awards as well. She also serves as a face of Nike Basketball with her signature sneaker line. Recently, Wilson teased fans with what could be her upcoming sneaker, the Nike A'Two.

The Nike A'One first released in May 2025, making A'ja Wilson the 13th player in WNBA history with their own name-bearing signature sneaker. The shoes have become instantly popular among all levels of the game, ushering a new era for WNBA athletes and the possibilities behind their signature lines.

Wilson's accolades are already historic, but she's ready to add a new chapter to her story with Nike and an eventual second signature silhouette. Recently, the four-time MVP and Nike got together to tease would could be the upcoming Nike A'Two.

Nike, A'ja Wilson tease the Nike A'Two

While the Nike A'One continues to grow in popularity, fans are already curious to see what Nike may have in store for Wilson next. Wilson has also kept people guessing, recently posting a series of photos on social media depicting honing her craft in the gym. The shoes have been photoshopped out to create a unique and fresh teaser for the newest sneakers.

Nike has yet to confirm any dates or announce the sneaker officially, but it's inevitable at this point considering A'ja Wilson is already one of the best to ever play the game.

The Nike A'One is currently available through Nike platforms in a multitude of colorways, typically retailing for $115. The shoes come in full family sizing, so expect similar details around the release of the A'Two.