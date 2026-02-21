Chicago Sky franchise star Angel Reese is continuing to build her empire on and off the court, consistently pushing her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast along with becoming the face of the Unrivaled League. Reese is no stranger to glamor and celebrity, making lasting impressions with her Met Gala appearances throughout the years. Sponsor Reebok will release a new Angel Reese 1 sneaker inspired by her recent Met Gala outfits, expected this summer.

Angel Reese first signed with Reebok in 2023 in one of the biggest NIL contracts up to that point. It was known that Reese would become a massive star from her time at LSU and Reebok has chosen to rock with her before she was drafted to the WNBA. After notching the single-season rebounding record (446) during her rookie year, Reebok signed her to a multi-year extension in 2024 that included the promise of a signature sneaker.

With the debut Reebok Angel Reese 1 releasing in September 2025, the brand has been pushing her signature model with consistent colorways and updates. Next up, the “Gala Green” takes inspiration from Reese's look at the 2024 Met Gala.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Gala Green”

Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Green Gala” inspired by her Met Gala outfit ✨ LEARN MORE: https://t.co/HEJSJFPFTA pic.twitter.com/OXVeASNhBT — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) February 20, 2026



The newest “Gala Green” colorway will release alongside a slate of colorways including the recent “Unapologetically Angel” edition. This particular sneaker takes a much more monochromatic look, emulated the mint green hue from Reese's Met Gala dress. The color will be featured in slightly differing shades and materials, making for an overall balanced and sleek-looking sneaker.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Gala Green” is expected to release sometime during the spring or summer seasons of 2026. Reebok has been active in announcing upcoming releases through Reese's social media, so be on the lookout as they continue to round-out their release calendar for the rest of 2026.