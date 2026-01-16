The WNBA is currently in a standstill as they're still working on a new collective bargaining agreement. The Jan. 9 deadline came, and they were not able to come to an agreement, so now everyone will have to continue to wait on what happens. Though some players have come out and said that they are optimistic that an agreement will happen, some are becoming worried about the future.

Sophie Cunningham is one of those players, and she recently spoke about the CBA, giving a disappointing update on the negotiations.

“Our CBA is so dumb right now, that it’s heading towards a lockout,” Cunningham said on the Show Me Something show.

West Wilson then asked if there was any progress being made.

“No. Honestly nothing. We get weekly e-mails from the PA side of things. And it’s just so dumb. Dumb, dumb, dumb,” Cunningham said.

The latest update on the WNBA was that they agreed to a temporary moratorium, which pauses the initial stages of free agency. There still seems to be a lot of distance between a deal coming into fruition, because at the latest deadline, the WNBPA accused the NBA of “failing to meet us at the table with the same spirit and seriousness” and “jeopardizing the livelihoods of players and the trust and investment of fans, all in the name of preserving regressive provisions that no longer belong in women's basketball.”

The negotiations have ramped up over the past six months, and it's uncertain at this point if they'll come to an agreement anytime soon. If not, there is a good chance the league could be heading toward a lockout, putting a pause on play for the foreseeable future.

As of now, some players are currently participating in Unrivaled, and others will be playing with Athletes Unlimited.