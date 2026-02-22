By this point in a normal WNBA timeframe, the free agency period would have been over. The majority of roster moves would have been completed with only the draft remaining after the NCAA season concludes in early April. But everything is currently on hold as the negotiations between the WNBA and the players are ongoing regarding a new CBA. With both sides trading proposals back and forth, the latest from the WNBA contains a partial housing guarantee, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

The WNBA’s most recent CBA proposal, sent to the players union on Friday, contained housing guarantees for all players for the upcoming season. Also part of the proposal would be the housing requirement ultimately being phased out over the next few seasons.

By 2027 and 2028, only players with a qualifying minimum salary, as well as incoming rookies with no previous WNBA experience, would be provided housing accommodations by the league. Housing guarantees has been one of the main issues at the forefront of what the players are asking for.

As part of the proposal, the league would have to provide players with one-bedroom apartments for the duration of the regular season.

Both the league and the players have essentially been at a stalemate as far as the negotiations are concerned. Not only has the usual free agency period been skipped, but two expansion drafts still need to be held at some point with two new franchises in the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire set to make their debuts in 2026.

Despite the ongoing stalemate, the WNBA has set opening day for the 2026 season as May 8.