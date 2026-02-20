If there's one thing Chicago Sky franchise star Angel Reese has always admitted about herself, it's that she's completely unapologetic in being her truest self. From modeling to starting her own podcast, Reese continues to build her empire off the court as she conquers whatever she puts her mind to. Her latest signature sneaker, the Reebok Angel Reese 1, is her newest venture and will honor her unapologetic nature with this latest release.

Angel Reese first signed with Reebok in 2023 in one of the biggest NIL contracts up to that point. It was known that Reese would become a massive star from her time at LSU and Reebok has chosen to rock with her before she was drafted to the WNBA. After notching the single-season rebounding record (446) during her rookie year, Reebok signed her to a multi-year extension in 2024 that included the promise of a signature sneaker.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 first released in September 2025, making Reese the thirteenth player in WNBA history with their own name-bearing signature model. Talks of an upcoming Angel Reese 2 are already in the works, but this new colorway lands as the latest installment of her historical run with Reebok.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Unapologetically Angel”

The sneakers take the name of Reese's “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, featuring a swirl of several pastel colors throughout the uppers. We see hints of cotton candy pink and blue, lavender, and sea foam green to form a cohesive mix of vibrant hues. The rubber “cage” is covered in the swirling colors over a white mesh material upper. The midsole and outsole continue to feature a mix of all the colors, offering the most diverse ensemble we've seen of the Angel Reese 1 thus far.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Unapologetically Angel” is expected to release sometime during the 2026 summer season and will come with a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes are available now through Reebok and select Reebok retailers, coming in full size runs.

What do you think of this latest addition to the Reebok Angel signature line?