Although the timeline for the 2026 WNBA season is still murky due to the ongoing CBA negotiations, whenever the league does resume there will be two new franchises in the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire. In regards to the Fire, their inaugural head coach will be Alex Sarama who has spent the past few seasons as an assistant in the NBA. On Wednesday, it was revealed that former WNBA star Sylvia Fowles would serve as an assistant coach on Sarama’s staff with the Portland Fire, as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Sylvia Fowles reportedly had opportunities to be an assistant coach with other WNBA teams for the upcoming season, but chose the Portland Fire. She will apparently take the role of lead assistant to Sarama.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft, Fowles was recently enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this past September. An eight-time All-Star Fowles played a key role on two championship teams with the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 and 2017. She is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and won the league’s MVP Award in 2017.

Fowles began her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky where she played for seven seasons. She was traded to the Lynx ahead of the 2015 season, and remained with the franchise all the way through the end of her career in 2022.

She holds career averages of 15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots with splits of 59.9 percent shooting from the field and 72.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Fowles only took one 3-point shot attempt during her 15-year WNBA career, and she knocked it down giving her a career mark of 100 percent shooting from the 3-point line.