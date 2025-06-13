The WNBA is fortunate to have a history abundant in teams that have embarked on impressive unbeaten streaks, reflecting that the league has long had a competitive nature and exceptional talent. Currently in the W, sides like the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty have set new benchmarks with their dominant win streaks. Let's see where they stack up against some of the most remarkable squads the WNBA has ever witnessed.

9. 2024 Connecticut Sun (9-0)

The 2024 Connecticut Sun achieved a 9-0 start to the season, marking the fourth-best start in WNBA history. Under the leadership of head coach Stephanie White, the Sun displayed a balanced and efficient style of play.

This early success was a continuation of the team's strong performances in previous seasons, including a 13-game winning streak in 2021. The 2024 streak highlighted the Sun's growth and their potential to compete at the W's highest levels.

8. 2025 Minnesota Lynx (9-0)

Led by MVP hopeful Napheesa Collier and her partner-in-crime Courtney Williams, the Minnesota Lynx put their elite skill and prowess on both sides of the ball on display. Although they recently lost their streak in a disappointing 94-84 defeat at the surging Seattle Storm, the Lynx's strong start highlighted their ability to maintain a high level of performance, even as the league evolves and new challenges emerge.

7. 2001 Los Angeles Sparks (9-0)

The Los Angeles Sparks began their 2001 season showcasing the early intimidating factor that would define their dynasty era. Led by Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, the Sparks' strong start was a precursor to a season where they would go on to win the WNBA Championship. This early success highlighted the Sparks' potential and set the stage for the legacy of what would become one of the most successful teams in the league's history.

6. 2025 New York Liberty (9-0)

The present-day New York Liberty surpassed their best start from the inaugural 1997 season under the leadership of head coach Sandy Brondello. The Liberty showcased a high-powered offense and a solid defense, reminding everyone in the W why they were able to end New York basketball's championship drought and come in as the defending titleholders.

5. 2003 Los Angeles Sparks (9-0)

The Sparks again achieved a 9-0 start in 2003, reinforcing their status as a WNBA powerhouse. L.A.'s consistency and ability to perform under pressure were evident throughout the season, and they once again capped the campaign off by lifting the trophy, officially setting the team's dynasty status in stone.

4. 2012 Minnesota Lynx (10-0)

The Lynx showcased their consistency and dominance as the reigning champs of the league with their 10-0 start to the 2012 campaign. Building on the foundation laid in 2011, the Lynx returned all five starters, including four All-Stars, setting up high expectations.

Minnesota's streak was part of a broader pattern of excellence, with the Lynx finishing the regular season with a 27-7 record. The strong start and consistent performance throughout the season underscored their status as one of the premier sides in the W during the 2010s.

3. 2016 Los Angeles Sparks (11-0)

L.A. embarked on an 11-0 run during its most recent peak in 2016, matching the second-best start in WNBA history up until that point. The Sparks' streak was powered by the dynamic duo of Nneka Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver, whose combined efforts were instrumental in the team's early-season success.

This impressive start was a precursor to a season where the Sparks would claim another WNBA title, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling Finals series. The 2016 season remains a testament to the Sparks' resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

2. 2016 Minnesota Lynx (13-0)

The 2016 Lynx set a WNBA record with a 13-0 start to the season, marking the best beginning in league history. Under the guidance of head coach Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx showcased a blend of experienced leadership and emerging talent. This streak was characterized by dominant performances, including a notable 111–52 victory over the Indiana Fever, which set a record for the largest margin of victory in WNBA history.

Key players like Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, and Sylvia Fowles led the team during this 2010s period. Their collective efforts not only propelled the Lynx to an incredible undefeated start but also set the tone for a season that would see them nab another WNBA Finals victory.

1. 2017 Minnesota Lynx (9-0)

Yes, the 9-0 iteration of the Lynx is the one that comes out on top — and not by mistake. Other versions of the team had longer win streaks, but the 2017 Lynx were essentially the peak point of the franchise's dynasty.

This Minnesota squad gets the slight edge over the 2016 one because it walked away with the WNBA Finals title. The Lynx's strong start was part of a season where the Lynx would go on to reach the WNBA Finals, further solidifying their legacy in the league's history.

