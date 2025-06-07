The Dallas Wings lost 93-79 Friday night to the Los Angeles Sparks in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup. Despite taking the L and dropping to 1-8 on the season, there is some buzz around the team, thanks to 2025 No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. And one of the ways you can tell is by looking at who is at the game, and this contest included Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker.

The 6-foot-5, 321-pound offensive lineman from Alabama is hard to miss, and he certainly looked like he was having a good time taking in a WNBA game, even though the hometown team lost while playing without Bueckers, who missed her third-straight game with a concussion.

.@dallascowboys' 12th overall 2025 draft pick, Tyler Booker is in the house for tonight's Sparks vs. Wings matchup 🏈 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/6oZH21yEty — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dallas fought valiantly without its superstar, with Dijonai Carrington dropping 16 and JJ Quinerley adding 14. However, the Wings were no match for the Sparks. Azura Stevens led all scorers with 21, Dearica Hamby scored 20, and Odessy Sims left with 19.

As Cowboys OTAs wind down, Booker is making the most of his first-round draft status in Dallas. In addition to taking in the Wings-Sparks game Friday, he also attended a Dallas Stars NHL playoff game against the Winnipeg Jets in early May.

NFL players, along with other high-profile athletes and celebrities, are coming out to watch WNBA games, which is becoming more prevalent as the league adds more star power. With Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese boosting the league's profile in the sports landscape, the 2025 WNBA Draft class has added even more wattage to the sport.

In addition to Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, and Kiki Iriafen are all rookie looking to make an impact this season. And in the coming drafts, the league will add names like JuJu Watkins, Falu'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, Lauren Betts, Hannah Hidalgo, and Madison Booker.

With names like this, the WNBA should remain incredibly healthy and draw more support from NFL fans and players alike.