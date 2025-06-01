Jun 1, 2025 at 2:57 AM ET

Welcome to the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, the league's annual in-season tournament that allows players to compete for charity, a prize pool, and bragging rights. The competition was initially announced in 2020 but was delayed a year and officially commenced with the 2021 season. The format has already evolved since the first year, with the W changing up the scheduling and number of regular-season games that count towards the Cup.

Now, with five matchups per team limited to a couple of weeks in June, the urgency and excitement surrounding the tournament are much higher for both players and fans. Let's find out about the process that will decide which team joins the Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, and Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup Championship club.

These squads already claimed the crown—who’s next up? 👑 Take a look back at past Commissioner’s Cup champions as the race for this year’s title begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8YZboCds8k — WNBA (@WNBA) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Format and structure

Prize pool and incentives

Notable history