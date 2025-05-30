The WNBA is reaching new heights, with the Golden State Valkyries settling in as the newest expansion franchise and Toronto and Portland due to follow suit next year. Considering the lucrative impact that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is having on the game, and the increase in viewership and attendance around the league, other markets will want to get in on the action. Kansas City, Missouri is a possible candidate.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who co-owns the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League, is trying to make that happen. He believes KC is ready to join the W and do its part to grow women's basketball. Another public figure with allegiances to the community's sports teams is advocating for the same.

While promoting Kansas City's annual Big Slick fundraiser with Paul Rudd, actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis made his quick pitch.

These questions are way above my pay grade, but I think it would be great because you've seen the success of the KC Current,” the “Ted Lasso” star told ESPN's SportsCenter on Friday. “You've seen the way the city has come around them and supported them, and how well they're doing this season and how well they did last season. I think a WNBA team would be met here with open arms and with a lot of enthusiasm. That's my assumption and my hope.”

Can Patrick Mahomes, Jason Sudeikis will a WNBA franchise to KC?

Sudeikis and Rudd attended Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park, Kansas, but because the state does not have any notable professional teams, they both support the Missouri-based Chiefs. It is clear they would embrace a new WNBA squad as well.

Toronto and Portland will bring the league membership total to 15. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert plans to expand to 16 in the near future, and the race for that open slot is already underway. Patrick Mahomes' global prominence and influence within the area should theoretically strengthen Kansas City's bid, but Cleveland is the expansion frontrunner.

KC might have to wait a while before entering the fray. Jason Sudeikis is still optimistic the Paris of the Plains will find a way in. He is also considering the effect that such a move could have on the NBA.

“It'd be cool to have a W team here and then for the folks at the NBA to be like ‘oh, you know what, maybe we should do a men's team here, too,'” the multi-time Emmy Award winner said. “It would be fun to have the women break through first {since the Kansas City Kings moved to Sacramento}.”

If support grows louder, the WNBA may have no choice but to eventually open up a slot for KC.