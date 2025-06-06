Candace Parker is the latest former basketball star to find success in sports media, securing fanfare for her deep knowledge of the game and versatility to complexly analyze both the NBA, WNBA, and college basketball. Parker has been in the front seat for the growth of the WNBA and with growth comes commentary that isn't always positive or affirming.

In an appearance on No Offseason: The Athletic Women’s Basketball Show, Parker talked about WNBA coverage and the fairness of critiquing WNBA players.

“For a long time media has been the driving force behind people watching the WNBA. You had to handle it with white gloves because you couldn't critique something that was being critiqued in society for that long. So but now I think there's a difference in handling it with white gloves and loving it and being passionate. There's an honesty, authenticity, and there's a truth that you're owed to people. You can't lie to viewers, you can't lie what you see.”

She continued, “So we're saying ‘Man that's an unbelievable play.’ Like okay or, ‘Yeah I don't know what she was doing there.’ No, like the viewers see that she made a turnover or that maybe she needs to work on going to her left. I wholeheartedly believe, and not attacking anybody, I don't think you should ever attack anybody personally their character who they are, but you can critique what they're doing.”

Article Continues Below

In her brief media career, Parker has led in showing that an analyst or journalist can be critical without being personal as her opinions on players and teams across the basketball landscape are well respected. Candace Parker also evoked Inside The NBA, in her comments as she cites that they don't hold back on their critiques of players.

“In the same sense that the NBA on TNT was a first of its kind and Ernie, Shaq, Chuck, and Kenny being honest and real about what's going on and understanding the balance of entertainment that you want to bring to the viewers but also honesty I think that's the key.”

It's clear that Parker wants honesty in takes about basketball but respect for the players that are the subject of critique and opinion. That is absolutely reasonable and should be the standard across all sports coverage.