The energy at Crypto.com Arena was already electric on Monday night, but the crowd buzzed louder when two-time Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles took her seat courtside. The WNBA delivered one of its most thrilling games of the season, and Chiles was there for every moment.

2x Olympian Jordan Chiles is front and center for tonight's action in LA 🌟 League Pass | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by@coinbase pic.twitter.com/hiz019zSAB — WNBA (@WNBA) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Golden State Valkyries pulled off a dramatic 89-81 overtime win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Janelle Salaun led the Valkyries with 21 points and 8 rebounds, while Kayla Thornton drilled a clutch three-pointer with 38 seconds left in the extra period. The Sparks had their own firepower with Kelsey Plum dropping 24 points, but it was not enough to hold off Golden State’s late surge.

This game marked a critical point in the season series. The Valkyries now lead 2-1 over the Sparks, continuing their strong form after victories on opening night and today. With both teams battling for playoff positioning, the intensity on the floor was matched by the energy in the stands.

Sitting just a few feet from the court, Jordan Chiles soaked it all in. Known for her electric floor routines and steady presence on the U.S. gymnastics team, Chiles brought her champion spirit into the basketball arena.

She smiled, waved at fans, and stood up during key plays, clearly locked into the action. Her appearance sent a powerful message about the rise of women’s sports and the respect athletes across disciplines have for one another.

Chiles is no stranger to pressure or big stages. She helped Team USA win silver in Tokyo and followed it up with a gold medal performance in Paris in the team competition. Outside of Olympic glory, she has competed at the highest levels in NCAA gymnastics for UCLA, becoming a fan favorite and a role model for young athletes across the country.

Her presence at the game was more than a photo opportunity, it was a show of support that spoke volumes. As women’s basketball continues to grow in viewership and influence, the support of figures like Chiles helps push it further into the spotlight. It reminds fans and fellow athletes that excellence, commitment, and excitement exist in every corner of sport.

The game itself was a showcase of that excellence. It was fast, physical, emotional, and unpredictable. Every possession mattered. Every shot had weight. Jordan Chiles was right there for it all, her presence amplifying the moment and reminding everyone that greatness always recognizes greatness.