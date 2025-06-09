When the Phoenix Mercury signed Haley Jones, many, including herself, knew it would be short-lived. The contract itself was a hardship contract and was used for injuries. After all, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and Natasha Mack were all out.

However, when the team released Jones on Sunday, it signaled the beginning of a possible return for at least one of the stars. Throughout the previous week, there was more momentum for a possible return.

Mack and Copper were injured before the season opener against the Seattle Storm. Regardless, the team started hot, thanks to Thomas's leadership, Satou Sabally's scoring, and role players stepping up.

Still, good things came to a screeching halt, as Thomas sustained a left calf injury and has been out since May 27. Three starters were out, and it left the Mercury fanbase wondering if this is the beginning of the end.

Even though it looked like it, the team has a 6-4 record and has played tough teams in the process. For instance, Phoenix played the Minnesota Lynx twice and the Seattle Storm once without the three starters.

Jones played four games and played only a limited number of minutes. Once she was released, though, the fanbase understood that the ten-player limit would be in full use.

Three players have been absent, and there's been a consistent eight-person rotation since Thomas and Mack went down. Now, the two might be scheduled to come back.

There hasn't been a specific timetable for them, but there has been more optimism. During Thursday's shoot-around, both forwards were practicing in practice gear and completing drills.

That alone has fans excited for the team to be at near 100% strength.

Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Mack, Kahleah Copper eye return for Mercury

The trio has been talking extensively on social media about being back on the floor. While all three have coached up their teammates, their skills on the floor transcend them as coaches.

After all, Thomas is one of the best defensive players in the league. She's consistently been in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. Not to mention, the playmaking is otherworldly, and her teammates have been major beneficiaries of it.

Meanwhile, Mack and Copper are the two returners for head coach Nate Tibbetts. Although the new players have adjusted nicely, Tibbetts shared he had some concerns without his two 2024 players in the lineup.

Still, the team has amassed a 6-4 record throughout ten games, even with missing starters and All-WNBA players. The defensive tenacity, culture, and identity are there.

Defense wins championships might be a stretch, but it's certainly helped. The fourth-best defensive rating and points per game in the league are a good sign.

Furthermore, the offense has been electric. Points per game are down, for obvious reasons. Teams are doubling up on Satou Sabally and daring everyone else to beat them during this stretch.

Luckily, players like Monique Akoa Makani, Kathryn Westbeld, and Lexi Held have been pleasant surprises, and contributing ones as well.

At the end of the day, the team has shown major promise with key depth pieces stepping up. Sabally has been great, but having the trio of Thomas, Mack, and Copper back could do wonders.

Chemistry might be an issue, but the rest of the team can hold down the fort. Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally have had that. Now, it's for Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack to catch up with their teammates and be connected in that regard.

Either way, the stars will shine bright in the Valley of the Sun, sooner rather than later.