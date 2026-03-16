Some may not know this, but Oscar-winning actor Michael B. Jordan is a co-owner of the Premier League's AFC Bournemouth football club as of 2022, becoming the first owner to win an Academy Award.

The football club congratulated Jordan on his first-ever Oscar win on X, formerly Twitter. They posted an image of Jordan with his trophy with the caption, “Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan on winning best actor at the Oscars last night. A proud day for the Cherries family [cherry and trophy emojis].”

Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan on winning best actor at the Oscars last night. A proud day for the Cherries family 🍒🏆 pic.twitter.com/O5frOWJELU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 16, 2026

Obviously, AFC Bournemouth is proud to have an Oscar winner as one of its owners. Jordan is the first Premier League owner to win an Oscar. Jordan has been a co-owner since December 2022. He leads a minority ownership group alongside Kosmos founder Nullah Sarker. Currently, the club is 9-14-7, good enough for 10th place in the English Premier League.

Michael B. Jordan's first Oscar win

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On Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026, Jordan won his first-ever Oscar for his first nomination. He was named Best Actor, beating out several-time nominees like Timothée Chalamet and Ethan Hawke, as well as a former winner in Leonardo DiCaprio. The Secret Agent star Wagner Moura was also nominated for the first time.

Jordan won for his performance in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. This was his fifth collaboration with Coogler, but his first time winning an Oscar for one of them.

In Sinners, Jordan had a dual role. He played Smoke and Stack Moore, twins who return to their hometown in the Jim Crow South to open a juke joint. However, their plans are met with resistance from a supernatural force. Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo also starred in the movie.

Sinners was nominated for a record 16 awards in 2026. However, it won four awards, including Jordan's. This meant that it also set a record for the most losses (12) by a movie in the history of the Oscars. Still, Jordan should be celebrated for his achievement.