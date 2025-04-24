Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Georgia Amoore are making their first rounds around the sports world as a draft class. The three top-10 WNBA Draft picks were the center of attention when they made an appearance to throw the first pitch at a Washington Nationals' game.

Made their mark on the mound ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/HnnMKBLgUu — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) April 23, 2025

Citron, Iriafen, and Amoore were all smiles as they took the field for their ceremonial pitches, with each getting the chance to make their own throw. Luckily, the Mystics' draftees all did well enough not to end up on any worst first pitch lists. The Nats went on to shut out the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of their series with a 7-0 victory.

The trio shot a video for the fans, first introducing themselves individually before sharing how they feel about being in the nation's capital. “We're here at Nats Park ready to throw the first pitch. We're super excited and happy to be in DC,” Amoore narrated for the group.

welcome to d.c. SONIA and KIKI and GEORGIA!!! ❤️ @WashMystics ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xUuUI3K5A2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 23, 2025

Washington used its third, fourth, and sixth choices in the 2025 draft to secure its big-name trio. The Mystics also grabbed Lucy Olsen and Zaay Green with the 23rd and 31st picks.

Citron averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in her last year at Notre Dame and put up a solid performance in the Big Dance despite the Irish's earlier-than-desired exit. Meanwhile, Iriafen is a force around the rim and on the boards, averaging 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over her last campaign at USC.

Amoore is an electric facilitator with a high basketball IQ who led the SEC in assists per game with 6.9. She had one of her best-ever seasons in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 19.6 points on career-high 43.3% shooting.

The Mystics' rookie draft class will get its first taste of WNBA play when preseason action tips off on May 3 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The regular season begins when they host the Atlanta Dream on May 16.