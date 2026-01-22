Although there isn't a collective bargaining agreement yet, the WNBA is operating as usual. On Wednesday, the league officially released the 2026 season schedule, per Colin Salao of Front Office Sports.

The schedule will include 44 games, and 200 of the 330 games are expected to be on national television. Furthermore, 2026 will mark the debut of the Toronto Tempo and the return of the Portland Fire. The Fire had previously played in the WNBA from 2000 to 2002.

The Tempo will play their first game against the Washington Mystics on May 8, the season tip-off date. Meanwhile, the Fire will play their first game against the Chicago Sky on May 9. Also on May 9, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will face the Indiana Fever in a highly anticipated clash between A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark.

On June 21, the Los Angeles Sparks will play host to the New York Liberty. It will commemorate the WNBA's inaugural game on June 21, 1997, when the Sparks hosted the Liberty at the Great Western Forum.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for July 25 in Chicago.

In the meantime, there is still a split between the WNBPA and the league over collective bargaining agreements. Lately, the players have demanded a 30% share of revenue, whereas the league is proposing a significantly lower share. Also, the league and player's assocation recently agreed to a temporary moratorium on free agency until a CBA is reached.

Meanwhile, some of the top players in the W are currently competing in the second season of Unrivaled. 2026 will also mark the 30th anniversary of the WNBA's launch following the success of the 1996 Olympic team in Atlanta.