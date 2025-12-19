The stakes in the WNBA's CBA (collective bargaining agreement) negotiations have risen since the WNBPA announced that the players were willing to strike if that move became necessary. Now, for the first time since then, players' union president Nneka Ogwumike opened up to ESPN about where exactly the players' opinions stand.

“We're looking for a good deal to get done, but I think we're also prepared for whatever it takes for that to happen while also understanding that we want a 2026 season. We want to make sure that that season is the way that it can be best for us to put the product on the court and for that product to be valued,” Ogwumike explained.

“This means we could possibly strike if we need to, but it doesn't mean that we want that to happen,” she added. “But we have it in our arsenal in order for us to get exactly what we need, which is a fair deal that represents our value in a very meaningful way.”

According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, 93% of players participated in the vote, and 98% voted in favor of the strike. If that does end up happening, the WNBA's first-ever work stoppage would derail at least the start of the 2026 season.

“I'm hopeful. I want to play,” Ogwumike said. “And I know that I'm going to get a good deal done on behalf of these players, along with the amazing leadership of this executive committee. So I'm looking forward to seeing how conversations can be more collaborative.”

The WNBPA's latest proposal stated that about 30% of the total WNBA and team revenue should go to the players, while the league's last deal suggested a share that was less than 15% and decreased over the life of the CBA. The two sides have until January 9, 2026, to come to an agreement.