The New York Jets have a new quarterback in Justin Fields, and a new head coach in Aaron Glenn. Glenn used to play for the Jets, and several of his former teammates have visited training camp this summer. Those guys are big supporters of Fields, after seeing what he can do in practice.

“He can make people forget about Aaron Rodgers and all the other people that came through here, and let people know he's ‘the one,'” team alum Ray Mickens said, per ESPN. “I'm hoping he takes that next step. I think he can do it. He has the skill set to get it done.”

Fields showed flashes of brilliance for the team, in their first preseason game on Saturday night. New York defeated the Green Bay Packers, 30-10. Fields rushed for a touchdown on the team's first offensive drive in the game.

That performance has to be making Jets fans salivate.

“When the Jets win around here, it's something special,” former Jets center Kevin Mawae told reporters, after visiting the team this summer as part of the alumni visit.

Fields suffered a foot injury at training camp this offseason, but appears to be doing fine.

Justin Fields is getting his chance to lead the Jets

Fields signed a free-agent deal with New York before the 2025 season. He wanted a chance to lead an NFL team, after playing mostly as a reserve in 2024 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The new Jets quarterback finished his first game going 3-for-4 through the air for 42 yards. He also rushed twice for 14 yards and that touchdown. Fields then soon left the game to make way for the team's reserves.

Glenn was pleased with what he saw from Fields in that contest.

“We love where he’s at right now. Does he have a way to go? Absolutely he does. Is he going to continue to work? Absolutely he will, because that’s just who he is,” Glenn said postgame, per NBC Sports.

The Jets next play the New York Giants on August 16, in another preseason game. New York hasn't made the playoffs for more than a decade, and fans are desperate for that drought to end.