The Dallas Cowboys rested most of their starters in their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, but that didn't mean that they were safe from possibly still getting hurt. During the game, CeeDee Lamb was celebrating a play on the white portion of the sideline, and in the same breath, the referee ran into his back, and they both went down.

Luckily, Lamb did not get hurt, but he was called for a “foul against an official” penalty, despite being in street clothes. It was something to laugh at after the game, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer took a different approach when asked about the incident.

“I hope the guy's OK. They said he's OK, the official that he ran into, but we have to be better than that,” Schottenheimer said via ESPN's Todd Archer. “CeeDee knows better. We know better.”

Alex Moore spoke about the incident in the pool report after the game.

“It's sideline interference. CeeDee Lamb was standing in the restricted white border area, which is our area to officiate the game. The official on the play was focused solely on doing his job, and he ran into CeeDee Lamb, who was standing in that restricted area,” Moore said. “That's what happened. And with that contact, it's an automatic foul.”

Something like that is definitely a lesson well-learned, and Lamb knows not to get too close to the sidelines when he's celebrating.

CeeDee Lamb confident about Cowboys this season



The Cowboys had a down year last season, which was because of injuries for the most part, but this time around, there seems to be a lot of optimism surrounding the group. Lamb is one player who has high confidence in his team.

“I like us versus anybody, honestly,” Lamb said, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Anyone, any room, I don't care what they be saying in the media. I see it; I ignore it. We'll see y'all in September… I feel like the league knows what happens when I'm healthy and I have Dak for a whole season. But if you don't, I will happily show you what it's going to be like this year.”

When Dak Prescott and Lamb are healthy, they may be one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league. They've now added another top receiver in George Pickens, and the sky should be the limit for the offense going into this season.