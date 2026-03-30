The Houston Comets won't be making their official WNBA re-debut until the 2027 season, but their NBA counterparts are already building up the anticipation for their Texas homecoming. The Houston Rockets posted a video hyping up the team's first stint in H-Town to its profile on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, highlighting the Comets' best moments.

“The past built a legacy. The future brings it home. The Dynasty Returns,” read the video's caption. The clips featured in-game moments as well as early WNBA legends who played for the Comets, including Cynthia Cooper, Tina Thompson, and Sheryl Swoopes.

The past built a legacy. The future brings it home. The Dynasty Returns. ☄ Learn More: https://t.co/051nRyHnIO pic.twitter.com/DZO2aWwud1 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 30, 2026

The original Comets were among the inaugural eight teams in the W when the league launched in 1997. The franchise was considered the WNBA's first-ever dynasty, as it won the first four championships in a row between 1997-2000. Cooper also established herself as one of the league's first superstars by winning four straight Finals MVPs, two WNBA MVPs, and leading the team in scoring in each of its title-winning playoff runs. Despite the years of success, the Comets folded in 2008 due to issues surrounding ownership and a lack of interested buyers.

The team is now on the move following a deal to sell the Connecticut Sun to Tilman Fertitta, who also owns the Rockets. The Mohegan tribe, which has owned the Sun for more than 20 years, confirmed that the franchise would be sold and relocated to Houston, and the agreement was finalized on Monday. The Mohegan tribe bought the Orlando Miracle ahead of the 2003 season, relocated the team to Uncasville, Connecticut, and rebranded it to the Sun.