The Texas football program is one of the premier in college football and has been dominant on the recruiting trail. The Longhorns are primed to be a great team in 2026 once again, with Arch Manning returning for one more season in Austin. Still, their recruiting efforts for 2027 and beyond have been elite, and they added a recent piece for the trenches from the state of Texas.

According to On3 and Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns grabbed another recruit to their 2027 recruiting class with the addition of three-star offensive lineman Jackson Cook. He picked the Longhorns over despite having offers from Arkansas, Duke, Texas Tech, SMU, and a handful of other programs.

The ties for Cook seem to have been a big factor in this recruitment, with Cook's stepfather, Matt Trissell, playing for Texas around two decades ago.

“At the end of the day, it’s The University of Texas and that brand means a lot to people in this state,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

… Coach Flood and I talked about going to a place where I could be developed and have the college experience and the relationships that my stepdad and all his college buddies have. Coach told me that he wants to be the guy who coaches me the next four years.”

At 6-feet-4 and weighing 290 pounds, Cook's been extremely versatile during his high school football career. He has experience playing inside at guard and outside at tackle.

He’s eager to play just down the road from his high school and don the burnt orange.

“It means a lot to my family and is cool that I could wear the burnt orange as my stepdad did 20 years ago,” he said. “I have been going to UT games since I was little, and the thought of getting to play in DKR is surreal for me.”

The Texas football 2027 recruiting class is only getting started, with Cook's addition being the seventh member. Five-star Louisiana wide receiver Easton Royal headlines the class itself.