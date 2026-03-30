The Connecticut Sun shook up the WNBA world over the weekend when it was announced the team had reached a deal for relocation to move the franchise to Houston and possibly rebrand them as the former Comets. And now, the Sun have their first front office hire as the Comets with the addition of ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Pelton is expected to join the Comets’ front office in full-time capacity once the relocation from Connecticut to Houston is complete in time for the 2027 WNBA season. His official role with the franchise will be assistant general manager of vice president of analytics. Although his official role is not set to begin until the move and rebrand, he will still assist the current Sun front office in some capacity.

The Sun finished the 2025 season at 11-33, and they missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years. But they have a solid young core to build around including Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, Leïla Lacan and Aaliyah Edwards. They also hold the No. 12 and No. 15 overall picks in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

With the Sun expected to rebrand to the Comets following the move, it will bring back one of the WNBA’s original dynasties. The Comets won the first four championships in league history behind Hall of Fame players such as Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, among others.

The Comets’ final season in the WNBA was 2008 after the league took over the team and ultimately decided to shut it down.

The Sun were once a relocation team, having been the Orlando Miracle before the move to Connecticut. The 2026 season will be the franchise’s 23rd as the Sun.