Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is celebrating the first major achievement of her WNBA career as an All-Star.

Bueckers earned her first All-Star selection this season. She averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game after 18 appearances. She shot 44.9% from the field, including 32.8% from beyond the arc, and 84.4% from the free-throw line.

Bueckers reflected on her milestone during warmups for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, per reporter Terrika. She expressed excitement to be able to play alongside the best players in the league.

“Just excitement. gratitude to be in positions and being surrounded with the best players in the world and just to be in this environment…Just trying to get a win, whatever happens,” Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers is taking it all and enjoying the moment, "just trying to get the win." Hear from the first time All-Star

What's next for Paige Bueckers, Wings

It's clear that Paige Bueckers is absorbing the experience of being a first-time All-Star in the WNBA. Once the break ends, she will look to continue impressing as the Wings' star.

Bueckers proved that she can perform at a high level as one of the best players in the league. Even though it's her rookie season, she has been a problem for opposing players as she can score and create plays for her teammates remarkably well.

What will matter for Bueckers is that her individual performances start translating to the Wings winning games. The team is rebuilding as they drafted Bueckers with the first pick of this year's draft. Despite that, having her take the next step will be crucial in their development.

Dallas has a 6-17 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Sparks and 4.5 games behind the Golden State Valkyries.

Following the WNBA All-Star Break, the Wings will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Seattle Storm on July 22 at 10 p.m. ET.