The ongoing beef between WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Caitlin Clark has garnered a response from SportsCenter icon Scott Van Pelt.

Van Pelt responded to Engelbert's alleged comments — which Napheesa Collier first brought to light — saying Clark “should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.”

“If she actually suggested Caitlin Clark should be grateful for what she makes off the court, that's preposterous. Did you miss the Iowa years?” Scott Van Pelt called out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert regarding her remarks on the Indiana Fever star.pic.twitter.com/jaawOV2zNb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The SportsCenter host was not happy about it. He took a moment during a broadcast to address Engelbert's alleged comments. He was very critical of Engelbert.

“If she actually suggested Caitlin Clark should be grateful for what she makes off the court, that's preposterous,” Van Pelt said. “Did you miss the Iowa years? Clark is the Tiger Woods tide that lifts all boats.

“And we know, this show is proof, the highest rating we have ever had followed one of her games at Iowa. The WNBA has benefitted from her presence more than the other way around, even though this year, for Caitlin Clark, was essentially lost to injury,” he continued.

He continued by pointing out the “flashpoint” the WNBA is facing. Franchise valuations have “soared,” and the players want a bigger piece of the pie in the new CBA after the current one expires at the end of October 2025.

Like her or not, Clark has brought a lot of eyes to the WNBA since she was drafted in 2024. Van Pelt concluded by applauding Collier's bravery for exposing Engelbert for her comments.

“The commissioner needs to explain how it is that a player, such as Collier, could ever come to feel this way and seemingly be speaking for all of her peers,” he said. “I admire that Collier had the temerity to say what she did, [and] the failure to respond directly would be making another statement entirely.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Engelbert responds to the allegations. As of now, she has not, and neither has Clark. The Indiana Fever are coming off a playoff exit at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces. Their most marketable player, Clark, spent most of the year on the bench with injuries, will be back for the 2026 season.