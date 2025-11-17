The New York Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-20 on Sunday, falling to 2-8 on the season. Jameis Winston got the start for the Giants, throwing a game-sealing interception on a pass intended for Jalin Hyatt. While it may have looked like a misfire by the notoriously wild QB, the wide receiver told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that it was his fault.

“‘I’ve got to make the play,' Jalin Hyatt said repeatedly about the interception,” Duggan reported.

Packers pick it off in the end zone! GBvsNYG on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/uxXKiQk9x5 — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Winston targets Hyatt in the front corner of the end zone, who was covered by Evan Williams. The Giants' wide receiver appeared to stop his corner route short, allowing Williams to make an uncontested interception. Television cameras immediately panned to Winston, who showed his frustration with Hyatt after the play.

The Giants drafted Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. Those fans who are not fans of the roster Joe Schoen has put together often use Hyatt as a key piece of evidence against the GM. Since he was taken 73rd overall, he has just 470 receiving yards. 373 of those yards came in his first season.

The Giants did not have Darius Slayton due to an injury suffered in practice, and have been without Malik Nabers for much of the season. After losing Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad, Hyatt was thrust into action on Sunday. Winston targeted him four times, including the interception, for just two catches.

The Giants are playing out the string under interim coach Mike Kafka. In his first game, the former offensive coordinator benched Abdul Carter for an undisclosed reason. That should send the message that the team will take the final months of the season seriously and continue pushing competitors to the brink each week. Hyatt stopping on a route does not meet that expectation.