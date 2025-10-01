The Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier had some scathing remarks for WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert during her exit interview after being knocked out by the Phoenix Mercury. Calling her governance “negligent,” Collier claimed that the WNBA had the “worst leadership” despite having the best players and fans in the world.

In a lengthy speech, the five-time All-Star also revealed how Engelbert had told her the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark “should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything,” per ESPN.

The statement, undoubtedly controversial, possibly suggests that Clark is not a marketable athlete and needs the spotlight of the WNBA to thrive financially.

The Fever confirmed that Clark had no comment about the statement on Tuesday, and that remains the case 24 hours later.

Perhaps rightfully so, considering the alleged comment from Engelbert appears unfounded at best. The Fever and the entire WNBA have since long benefited from what has been labelled “The Caitlin Clark” effect.

According to Sportico, the Fever’s valuation rose 273% from 2024 to 2025, with the valuation of WNBA franchises in general rising 180% during that period. This comes alongside dramatic increases in both media rights deal valuations, which the WNBA has benefited from as a whole.

“The idea that she (is) maybe worth 1,000 times her salary in franchise value is not inconceivable,” Judd Cramer, an economics lecturer at Harvard, said, via The Athletic.

Clark earned a grand total of $78,066 for the 2024-25 campaign. She earned over $11 million from her many endorsements in 2024 and signed an eight-year, $28 million deal in April 2024, which is the largest for a female basketball player ever.

The two-time All-Star saw the current campaign come to a premature end after suffering from injuries the entire season. However, CC is one of the most marketable athletes out there, and looks well on her way to having one of the most stellar careers as well.