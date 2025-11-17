The Green Bay Packers nearly had a disaster on their hands in their Week 11 game against the lowly New York Giants. The Packers were pushed to the limit before they came through with a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Christian Watson that gave the Packers a 27-20 triumph.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs will undergo more tests Monday on his left knee, but the initial belief is he avoided a significant injury, per sources. Jacobs returned briefly after jamming his knee into the MetLife turf before leaving for good. There’s optimism he’ll be back soon. pic.twitter.com/kfRpAz6Zzt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Prior to that decisive play, it appeared that the Giants had an excellent chance to pull off the upset even though interim head coach Mike Kafka was on the sidelines for his first game and backup quarterback Jameis Winston was under center. In addition to potentially losing a game that they needed badly, the Packers suffered a serious injury when running back Josh Jacobs was forced out of action.

It appeared that Jacobs suffered a knee injury that would knock him out of action for the foreseeable future, but there was optimism in the Packers lockerroom that the star running back avoided a serious problem that would keep him out of action long term. Jacobs will undergo further tests on his knee when the team returns to Green Bay, but the belief is that he will be able to return to action fairly soon.

Prior to his injury, Jacobs carried the ball 7 times against the Giants and gained 40 yards with a long run of 15 yards.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love came through during the game's crucial moments

The Packers (6-3-1) were expected to walk into MetLife Stadium and dominate against the Giants (2-9). But as so often happens after a change is made at the head coaching position, the team came through with an impressive effort. The Giants fired Brian Daboll after they blew a double-digit lead and lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

Love completed 13 of 24 passes for 174 yards and threw 2 touchdown passes while avoiding any interceptions. The quarterback threw 2 touchdown passes to Watson, including the game-winning score on a diving 17-yard catch in the end zone by the athletic receiver.