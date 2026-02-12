The WNBA is in the middle of a major crossroads for the league this offseason. CBA talks between the WNBA and the players' union have been sluggish over the past few months. The WNBA recently sent a new proposal to the union after nearly a month of radio silence. One WNBA vented her frustrations about some WNBA owners during a recent podcast episode.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham discussed one topic on which she thinks WNBA owners are completely split.

“Half our league as owners want to pour in and give, and like the other half just don’t,” Cunningham said on Thursday via her Show Me Something podcast. “It was like New York, Seattle, Phoenix, Indiana. Indiana is building one of the best facilities in the entire world in 2027. Practice facilities.”

Cunningham argues that some owners are locked in on investing in their organizations. Meanwhile, she categories other owners as doing the bare minimum.

“Indiana takes care of you. They truly take care of you from top to bottom. New York does the same thing, Phoenix, Seattle, I think the Valkyries in San Fran do a great job. I think Toronto is going to do a great job, but like it just blows my mind that these other owners are doing the most bare minimum,” Cunningham added. “And it’s like, sell your team and let other people who want to be a part of something great, put their money into it.”

It is natural to wonder if that split in attitudes is having an impact on CBA negotiations.

Cunningham's comments come in what could be the final hours before a potential disruption in the 2026 WNBA season.

The league needs to perform an expansion draft for two new franches, an extensive free agency period, and the 2026 WNBA Draft before the players can actually hit the court.

Hopefully both sides can come to an agreement quickly. Otherwise, the WNBA could be headed for the first lockout in the league's 30-year history.