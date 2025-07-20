Tamika Catchings and Dawn Staley always seem to just miss each other. However, that was not the case at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, where the former Indiana Fever star met up with the South Carolina head coach.

As the greatest player in Fever history, Catchings made the trip back to her former city to watch the game that featured a new captain-led format. Staley, who typically travels to most major women's basketball events, also flew out to Indianapolis for the game. The two met up on the court before the game, where they shared a heartwarming embrace and an inspiring photo.

Before beginning her dominant coaching career, Staley was an equally impactful player during her days on the court. Following a stellar career at Virginia, the Charlotte Sting took her No. 9 overall in the 1999 WNBA Draft, where she would spend the majority of her eight-year career. Staley's tenure was unique in that she played most of it while also serving as the head coach of Temple, which led to her prematurely ending her professional career.

Catchings joined her in the WNBA two years later, going No. 3 overall to the Fever in 2001. She spent her entire 15-year career with Indiana, becoming the league MVP in 2011 and winning a championship in 2012. After missing her rookie season with a torn ACL, Catchings remained in the MVP conversation for the remainder of her career, never averaging fewer than 12.7 points per game.

WNBA legends watch Team Collier take down Team Clark

Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates with the trophy and commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) after winning the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tamika Catchings, Dawn Staley and the rest of the sold-out crowd watched the inaugural captain-led 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. While Caitlin Clark's injury took a lot of luster out of the weekend, the game still delivered, with Team Collier taking a 151-131 win over Team Clark.

In addition to the format, the game also introduced a four-point shot. Both teams consistently chucked up long-range four-pointers throughout the game, with each shot adding money to the WNBA's donation to charity.

As the lone captain playing in the game, Collier led her team to victory with 36 points and nine rebounds. The Minnesota Lynx forward, who is the current favorite to win the 2025 MVP award, did her damage in just 19 minutes, shooting an absurd 13-for-16 from the floor.

