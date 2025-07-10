1. Minnesota Lynx (17-2)

The Lynx's offense suddenly went into the deep freeze during their 74-59 loss to Indiana in the Commissioner's Cup final on July 1. But that game doesn't count in the standings, and Minnesota bounced back well. The Lynx finished out the week at home with victories over Washington, Golden State and Chicago.

2. Phoenix Mercury (13-6)

Phoenix had back-to-back losses, including 98-89 on Thursday in Dallas. But the Mercury looked like themselves again Monday, beating the Wings 102-72 behind 36 points from Sami Whitcomb and a triple-double by Alyssa Thomas (15 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds). Phoenix won easily even though Satou Sabally (ankle) and Kahleah Copper (hamstring) were out injured. That shows the Mercury's depth, which is improving. Longtime Mercury player DeWanna Bonner, who was waived last month by Indiana, is about to sign with Phoenix, sources told ESPN on Monday.

3. Atlanta Dream (12-7)

The Dream lost 80-79 in the closing seconds to Seattle on Thursday, and it appeared they might be headed to another home loss on Monday. But a 15-2 fourth-quarter run gave them a 90-81 victory over Golden State. Allisha Gray, who will be an All-Star along with Rhyne Howard, had 24 points against the Valkyries, while Naz Hillmen put up 16.

4. Seattle Storm (12-7)

Maybe we've been bouncing the Storm around in the Power Rankings a little too much. But we react to their results. Seattle is on the rise again after road victories last week versus Atlanta (with Skylar Diggins getting the winning layup) and New York. Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams are all headed to the All-Star Game.

5. New York Liberty (12-6)

Brondello said the Liberty are being pragmatic about the frustrating times they have faced, especially with Jones sidelined. “We're not panicking,” she said. “We've just got to get JJ back and build some continuity and chemistry from there.” It should help that New York is continuing a long homestand, with the next six games in Brooklyn.

6. Golden State Valkyries (9-9)

After having won four of its previous five, Golden State dropped back to a .500 record with losses at Minnesota and Atlanta. But considering the inconsistency of so many other WNBA teams, the Valkyries still have to feel pretty good about how they're playing and about Kayla Thornton's selection as an All-Star reserve.

7. Indiana Fever (9-9)

The Fever keep grabbing momentum before letting it slip away again. Caitlin Clark (groin injury) is still out. But the Fever won the Commissioner's Cup final at Minnesota then throttled Las Vegas in Indianapolis, holding both opponents below 60 points. However, they then lost at home to Los Angeles for the second time. So, Indiana is still trying to establish it is better than a .500 team.

8. Las Vegas Aces (9-9)

The Aces have been in a similar situation as that of the Fever, except more extreme. Las Vegas seems to go from really good wins to really bad losses. After the Aces' 81-54 defeat at Indiana on Thursday, coach Becky Hammon called out their “lack of professionalism” in such a poor performance. But the Aces were on the right track again Sunday, winning 86-68 at Connecticut. We'll see if they can keep that going.

9. Washington Mystics (8-10)

The Mystics dropped their only game last week, having the misfortune of playing Minnesota two days after the Lynx had lost in the Commissioner's Cup final. There was no stopping the Lynx in that outing. Now, Washington, which will send rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron to the All-Star Game, looks to get back on track.

10. Dallas Wings (6-14)

The Wings split with Phoenix, winning 98-89 at home on Thursday before falling 102-72 in Phoenix on Monday. Arike Ogunbowale (thumb) and DiJonai Carrington (rib) were out Monday, but rookie guards Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, and JJ Quinerly combined for 44 points. That's a perimeter trio to watch.

11. Chicago Sky (5-12)

In their only game last week, the Sky lost 80-75 at Minnesota, a team Chicago will face two more times in the next week. The Sky's Angel Reese had 17 rebounds against the Lynx, her fifth consecutive game with at least 16 boards. She will be an All-Star for the second consecutive season.

12. Los Angeles Sparks (6-13)

For whatever reason, the Sparks seem to have the Fever's number. Los Angeles' only victories in its past eight games have been at Indiana, including 89-87 on Saturday after losing earlier in the week at New York. Forward Azura Stevens' career-best season continues; she had 21 points and 12 rebounds against the Fever.

13. Connecticut Sun (2-16)

The Sun would prefer not to be the team that others bounce back against after losing. But the truth is, Connecticut is the foe everyone else is looking forward to playing, as the Sun have dropped 10 in a row.