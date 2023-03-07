Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Xiahou Dun. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Xiahou Dun Boss Guide

Players will face Xiahou Dun in the mission “War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game. Later on, the player can fight Xiahou Dun again as a human boss alongside Xiahou Yuan in the mission “The Two Walls Stand Tall”.

Xiahou Dun Attack Patterns

Slash Combo Xiahou Dun will slash at the player three times. The player can dodge these attacks. They can also parry these attacks.

Soaring Blaze Xiahou Dun will fly around the arena, leaving fire on the ground it flies above. The player should make sure not to step on any burning areas. They should also not be in Xiahou Dun’s flight path.

Spinning Blaze Xiahou Dun will fly in the air for a bit before spinning around and shooting fire at the ground. Players should stay away from Xiahou Dun while making sure not to touch any ground that is burning.

Ground Slam Xiahou Dun charges up his attack before slamming his weapon on the ground. The player can dodge this attack. They can also try to parry it as the move has an obvious telegraph.

Lunging Slash Xiahou Dun will jump back into the air before launching at the player and slashing his weapon. Players can dodge this attack. They can also parry the incoming attack.

Lunging Stab Xiahou Dun will jump back into the air and perform a loop before lunging at the player to stab them. The player can dodge this attack. They can also parry this attack.

Spinning Lunge Xiahou Dun will fly into the air before charging at the player while spinning. The player can dodge this attack. They can also parry this attack.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Other than Xiahou Dun’s massive weapons, another thing that players will have to watch out for is the fire from his attacks. Xiahou Dun’s attacks will constantly create patches of fire in the arena. As such, the player must take care not to step on them. It might be a good idea to bring Water spells to this fight. If the player does not have much, then they will have to rely on their dodging and parrying skills.

When the player is not dodging or parrying Xiahou Dun’s telegraphed attacks, they should be looking around and making sure that they are not surrounded by fire. They should then wait for Xiahou Dun to attack, dodge or parry it, then carry out their own counter-attacks before making distance again.

Xiahou Dun Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Xiahou Dun

Random pieces from the Staunchness Set Helmet of Staunchness Armor of Staunchness Gloves of Staunchness Greaves of Staunchness

Vermilion Bird Greataxe

That's all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Xiahou Dun. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.