Quantcast

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Metal Virtue

Published

By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

Google News LogoFollow Us
Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide - Best Builds for Metal Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Metal Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Metal Virtue.

In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.

Best Weapons for Metal Virtue Build in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

The Metal Power in Wo Long Dynasty reduces the Willpower cost of your spells. In addition, the higher metal is skilled, the longer you can maintain a high level of willpower, which is replenished by attacks and then slowly decreases. As usual, you also get a small increase to your health. There is only one weapon recommendation for the Metal Virtue build since most Metal Virtue builds are secondary to all of the other virtues. If you wish to pursue Metal Virtue build, here’s the weapon to use.

1. Podao

  • Attack Power: 451
  • Base Attack: 232
  • Attack bonus: Metal (A+), Water (A-) and Fire (C-)
Spirit Attack24
Spirit Attack (Guarding)13
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)8
Deflect Difficulty117,6 %

wo-long-podao

 

Some of these weapons deal more damage but will have to sacrifice on the mobility department because of heavy attacks. You need to choose wisely which weapon you would specialize in, paralleled to your playstyle, as you traverse and explore the world. In addition to these weapons, we also have something you can use as a guide to further increase your dps in game and they are called wizardries.  

Best Wizardries for Metal Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty

Wizardries depend on what virtue you have leveled up and they will greatly help you in pumping up those extra damage or utility. Besides equipping the best weapons for Metal Virtue, we also recommend these 4 Wizardries to partner with your chosen weapon to maximize your damage output, given that you will also maximize your level for Metal Virtue. This will help you clear mobs or bosses faster as your dps would greatly increase. Here is the list of all wizardries best to equip with your character.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.