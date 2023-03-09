Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Metal Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Metal Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Metal Virtue.

In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.

Best Weapons for Metal Virtue Build in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

The Metal Power in Wo Long Dynasty reduces the Willpower cost of your spells. In addition, the higher metal is skilled, the longer you can maintain a high level of willpower, which is replenished by attacks and then slowly decreases. As usual, you also get a small increase to your health. There is only one weapon recommendation for the Metal Virtue build since most Metal Virtue builds are secondary to all of the other virtues. If you wish to pursue Metal Virtue build, here’s the weapon to use.

1. Podao

Attack Power: 451

451 Base Attack: 232

232 Attack bonus: Metal (A+), Water (A-) and Fire (C-)

Spirit Attack 24 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 13 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 8 Deflect Difficulty 117,6 %