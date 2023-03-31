A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

In recent years, esports has emerged as a major force in the world of competitive gaming, with millions of fans tuning in to watch their favorite players and teams battle it out on the virtual battlefield. While esports has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, a growing number of female esports personalities have been making their mark in the field, both as players and as personalities. In this article, we’ll be shining a spotlight on three female esports personalities who have paved the way for other women to take part in the industry: Sheever, Jessegoat, and Potter. Through their hard work, dedication, and talent, these women have helped break down barriers and create opportunities for others, while also inspiring a new generation of female gamers and female esports personalities to follow in their footsteps.

Women Who Play – Female Esports Personalities that paved the way for others to pursue esports

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden is a Dutch esports host, interviewer, and commentator who is best known for her work in the Dota 2 community. She is widely respected within the esports industry and has made a significant impact on the community.

Sheever began her career in esports as a writer for GosuGamers, where she covered Dota 2 events and tournaments. She later transitioned to commentating and hosting Dota 2 events, including The International, the biggest Dota 2 tournament in the world.

In addition to her commentary work, Sheever is also an advocate for inclusivity and diversity in esports, particularly for women in the industry. She has been open about her struggles with cancer and has used her platform to raise awareness about the disease and advocate for cancer research and support.

Sheever is known for her friendly and approachable personality, as well as her extensive knowledge of the Dota 2 game. She is often called upon to provide analysis and insight into the game and is highly respected by both players and fans alike.

Despite facing numerous obstacles in her career, Sheever has remained dedicated to pursuing her passion for esports. In a 2019 interview with Esports Insider, she said, “I want to keep doing what I love, which is hosting and interviewing people, and hopefully make a positive impact on the industry in terms of inclusivity and diversity.”

Sheever has been recognized for her contributions to the esports industry and was named as one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in the entertainment category in 2017. She was also named as one of Inven Global’s “100 Most Influential Women in Esports” in 2019.

Outside of esports, Sheever is a dog lover and often shares photos of her pets on her social media channels. She is also an avid traveler and enjoys exploring new places around the world.

Christina “Potter” Chi

Christina “Potter” Chi is a retired professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player and current professional VALORANT player for the esports organization TSM.

During her time as a CS:GO player, Potter played for teams such as CLG Red and Dignitas Female and was one of the few female players in the male-dominated world of CS:GO.

Potter is known for her skill as a player and has competed in numerous tournaments and events throughout her career. She has also been recognized for her contributions to the gaming community and was named one of Inven Global’s “100 Most Influential Women in Esports” in 2021.

In addition to her work as a player, Potter is an advocate for diversity and inclusivity in esports. She has spoken publicly about the challenges that women and minorities face in the industry and is dedicated to creating a more welcoming and inclusive space for all gamers.

Potter has also been open about her struggles with mental health and has used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and self-care, particularly in the gaming community.

Potter is a strong believer in the power of gaming to bring people together and create positive change. In a 2021 interview with Inven Global, she said, “Gaming can be a really powerful tool to bring people from all different backgrounds together. I think that the gaming community has the potential to make a positive impact on the world.”

Outside of gaming, Potter is a self-proclaimed “foodie” and frequently shares photos and reviews of restaurants and meals on her social media channels. She is also passionate about fitness and often shares posts about her workouts and healthy habits.

Jessica “Jessgoat” Bolden

Jessica “Jessgoat” Bolden is a professional Rainbow Six Siege player who currently plays for Disrupt Gaming. Her skills as a player have earned her a great deal of respect and recognition within the Rainbow Six Siege community. However, Jessgoat is more than just a talented player. She is also an advocate for diversity and inclusivity in esports and is dedicated to creating a more welcoming and inclusive space for all gamers.

One of the things that set Jessgoat apart is her positive attitude and willingness to help other gamers improve their skills. She frequently shares tips and advice on her social media channels and is often seen mentoring and coaching other players. This attitude has helped her build a reputation as someone who is not only skilled at the game but also a positive force within the community.

Despite her success, Jessgoat has faced her fair share of obstacles along the way. In a 2019 interview with Inven Global, she shared that she initially struggled with confidence and self-doubt and felt like she didn’t belong in the esports community. However, through time and practice, she was able to overcome these challenges and become a successful player.

Jessgoat is passionate about the power of gaming to bring people together and create positive change. In a 2021 interview with Inven Global, she said, “I think gaming can help break down a lot of barriers that exist in society, and it’s amazing to see how people from different backgrounds can come together and form a community around a shared passion.”

In recognition of her contributions to the gaming community, Jessgoat was named one of Inven Global’s “100 Most Influential Women in Esports” in 2021. This honor recognizes women who are making a positive impact in the esports industry and helping to shape its future.

Outside of gaming, Jessgoat is also passionate about fitness and frequently shares posts about her workouts and healthy habits. She is also a dog lover and frequently shares photos of her pets on her social media channels.

Challenges for women in a male-dominated industry

Despite the challenges and obstacles that women in esports face, Sheever, Jessegoat, and Potter have shown that it is possible to succeed and thrive in this industry. These women have not only made a name for themselves as skilled players and personalities, but they have also used their platforms to advocate for inclusivity and diversity in esports.

Their journeys to success were not without their struggles, but they persevered and continued to pursue their passion for gaming. Sheever battled cancer while still working in the esports industry, but she continued to work hard and advocate for cancer awareness and research. Jessegoat struggled with self-doubt and imposter syndrome, but she overcame those obstacles to become a respected and influential figure in the Rainbow Six Siege community. Potter faced the challenges of being a female player in the male-dominated world of CS:GO, but she continued to pave the way for other women and transitioned successfully into a new game.

Their stories show that women should not be discouraged from pursuing their passion for esports or any other male-dominated field. It is important to follow one’s dreams, even when others may doubt or discourage you. With hard work, dedication, and a positive attitude, anything is possible.

In conclusion, the accomplishments and contributions of Sheever, Jessegoat, and Potter have made a significant impact in the esports industry and have paved the way for other women to pursue their passions. Their stories serve as inspiration for all women to follow their dreams and break down the barriers that exist in male-dominated fields. By working together to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming community, we can continue to push forward and make strides toward a more equal future.

Happy Women’s Month, everybody!