Notre Dame women's basketball didn't have the same success in the regular season that it has gotten used to in recent years after the departure of Olivia Miles, but stars pay in March. Hannah Hidalgo did just that, leading Notre Dame to an Elite Eight appearance despite being a No. 6 seed before the Irish were bounced by top seed UConn.

Hidalgo completed a spectacular junior season that saw her continue to be one of the best players in the country on both ends with that epic tournament run. For the year, she averaged 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a mind-blowing 5.6 steals per game.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo's efforts on the defensive end of the floor were recognized. Unsurprisingly, she took home the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award as the top defensive player in the nation.

While Hidalgo has long been one of the best defensive players in the country, she took things to a new level this season. Her 5.6 steals per game are up from 4.6 during her freshman year and 3.7 as a sophomore. However, former Stanford star Cameron Brink won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24, and UCLA's Lauren Betts won the award last season, leaving Hidalgo without the trophy until her third season.

Hidalgo was a terror for opposing offenses all season, notching five different games with 10 or more steals including a record-setting 16-steal game in November against Akron.

Coming into the 2026-27 season, Hidalgo will be one of the early favorites to win both the Defensive Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year, won this season by Sarah Strong of UConn. When her senior year ends, Hidalgo will be one of the favorites to go at the top of the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Hidalgo also earned AP All-American honors for her two-way excellence this season as she continues to build her legacy as one of the best players in Notre Dame women's basketball history.