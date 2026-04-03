UCLA is seeking vindication in its second straight trip to the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

It seems like deja vu for the top-seeded Bruins, who also dominated last year en route to their first-ever trip to the Final Four. This year, they routed No. 16 California Baptist, No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Minnesota, and No. 3 Duke.

But of course, UCLA does not want to have a repeat of the outcome of last year's national semifinals, wherein the team got walloped by Connecticut, 85-51.

The embarrassment still probably lingers for Bruins coach Cori Close, and she wants nothing more than to erase it. According to California Post's Ben Bolch, Close acknowledged her big mistake in 2025.

“Cori Close said she was too wrapped up in the transfer portal when UCLA got to the Final Four a year ago,” reported Bolch on X.

The transfer portal has been a major factor in college basketball, as it allows programs to maintain their competitiveness. The tug-of-war for talented players, however, can be very cutthroat, including for Close, who has been with the Bruins since 2011.

UCLA took care of business against Duke in the Elite Eight, 70-58, with Lauren Betts spearheading the charge with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Betts touted their resolve and steadiness after the win, and for sure, they will bring that anew against the Longhorns, who are also a No. 1 seed.

“I'm just so proud of the way that we're able to just stay calm and still hold each other accountable while also just competing at the highest level. That's just what makes this team so special,” said Betts in a report from the Associated Press.

UCLA and Texas will battle at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday.